Extinction Rebellion meeting in King's Lynn

Climate change activists are holding a public meeting in Norfolk.

Extinction Rebellion Kings Lynn and West Norfolk is hosting the event at St Nicholas Chapel on Thursday (6pm).

It says plants and animals are going extinct at an alarming rate, soil is turning to desert, plastic is choking the oceans and we are running out of fresh water.

The group says people are worried, but feel helpless and are looking to see how they can help make a difference.

Councillors have been invited to attend and some of them will be coming along.

Extinction Rebellion member and Lynn GP Pallavi Devulapall said: "People across all walk of life - farmers, councillors, MPs, party members, WI, civic society, all or no political parties are welcome. This is not about blaming any one person or organisation. We are all in a system that is failing us, failing our children and failing all the inhabitants on this beautiful planet. We need to change it now for the better."