News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Ex-soldier 'forgot' he had two knives in pocket

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 2:25 PM July 9, 2021   
Between October 2018 and September 2019, Norfolk Constabulary staff received £4,257.99 worth of gift

Ex-soldier Chris Haystead was found with two knives when stopped by police - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A former soldier said he forgot he had two knives in his pocket when police searched him after a disturbance in Norwich.

Chris Haystead, 51, was found with a lock knife and a sheath knife when stopped and searched by police following the incident involving three men in Exchange Street, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said police were alerted and stopped Haystead and discovered the two knives.

He said Haystead, who had drunk two-and-half-litres of cider, explained that he forgot he still had the knives on him following a fishing trip.

Mr Brown said Haystead admitted one of the knives had fallen out of his pocket earlier when he had pulled out his phone to call police after his friend had been attacked, but denied he brandished the knife to threaten anyone.

Haystead, of George Pope Close, Norwich, pleaded guilty to having a lock knife on January 20 in Exchange Street  and possession of a knife.

The court heard he had 28 convictions, but nothing for having a weapon.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction
  2. 2 Norfolk Covid infection rate doubles as crucial 'R' rate hits 2
  3. 3 Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final
  1. 4 Mysterious boarded up cottage for sale for £200,000
  2. 5 EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub
  3. 6 Police close road and attend pub amid lively England win celebrations
  4. 7 Missing man in Great Yarmouth has been found
  5. 8 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
  6. 9 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
  7. 10 CCTV to spotcheck staff as hospital workers caught sleeping on job AGAIN

Marc Brown, mitigating, said Haystead had been in the Royal Anglian Regiment and served in Bosnia, but since leaving the Army his drinking had escalated.

"He may well be having psychological issues such as PTSD because of what he saw in the army."

He said Haystead missed the adrenaline and excitement of active service which further led him down the path of drinking too much and petty offending.

"His offending is rooted in alcoholism."

He said that Haystead  had not brandished the weapon but it had fallen from his pocket.

Mr Brown said Haystead was trying to stop drinking and had been prescribed medication.

Recorder Simon Taylor imposed a four-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and imposed a six-month alcohol treatment programme.

He warned Haystead that the courts took a dim view of anyone carrying a knife, particularly when mixed with alcohol.

"They can end up being used."

He said it would be to the benefit of everyone if Haystead could overcome his alcohol problem.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Bomb Hole corner of the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Live

Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Action from Snetterton at the weekend. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Norfolk Live

'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Lyndzi Harding wearing the England-themed body paint design by friend Sarah Patterson

Euro 2020 | Video

Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham College has closed after a significant Covid-19 outbreak.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon