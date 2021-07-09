Ex-soldier 'forgot' he had two knives in pocket

Published: 2:25 PM July 9, 2021

Ex-soldier Chris Haystead was found with two knives when stopped by police - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A former soldier said he forgot he had two knives in his pocket when police searched him after a disturbance in Norwich.

Chris Haystead, 51, was found with a lock knife and a sheath knife when stopped and searched by police following the incident involving three men in Exchange Street, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said police were alerted and stopped Haystead and discovered the two knives.

He said Haystead, who had drunk two-and-half-litres of cider, explained that he forgot he still had the knives on him following a fishing trip.

Mr Brown said Haystead admitted one of the knives had fallen out of his pocket earlier when he had pulled out his phone to call police after his friend had been attacked, but denied he brandished the knife to threaten anyone.

Haystead, of George Pope Close, Norwich, pleaded guilty to having a lock knife on January 20 in Exchange Street and possession of a knife.

The court heard he had 28 convictions, but nothing for having a weapon.

Marc Brown, mitigating, said Haystead had been in the Royal Anglian Regiment and served in Bosnia, but since leaving the Army his drinking had escalated.

"He may well be having psychological issues such as PTSD because of what he saw in the army."

He said Haystead missed the adrenaline and excitement of active service which further led him down the path of drinking too much and petty offending.

"His offending is rooted in alcoholism."

He said that Haystead had not brandished the weapon but it had fallen from his pocket.

Mr Brown said Haystead was trying to stop drinking and had been prescribed medication.

Recorder Simon Taylor imposed a four-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and imposed a six-month alcohol treatment programme.

He warned Haystead that the courts took a dim view of anyone carrying a knife, particularly when mixed with alcohol.

"They can end up being used."

He said it would be to the benefit of everyone if Haystead could overcome his alcohol problem.