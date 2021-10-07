News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two former Norfolk police officers due in court over indecent images

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:41 AM October 7, 2021   
Wymondham Police headquarters. Photo: Denise Bradley

Two former Norfolk Police officers are due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court over indecent images offences. - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2008

Two former Norfolk police officers are to be sentenced today after previously admitting indecent images offences.

George Ince, 26, a former Great Yarmouth-based officer is due up at Norwich Crown Court this morning (Thursday, October 7) after he admitted seven offences.

They were three counts of making indecent images of a child, three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Ince, from Stalham, admitted the offences, which happened between May 2019 and July 2020, at Norwich Magistrates Court earlier this year and was dismissed from the force without notice at an accelerated misconduct hearing in August.

Also due to be sentenced today is Neal Porter, a former South Norfolk officer, who admitted a total of five indecent images offences, including taking an indecent image of a child, distributing an image of a child and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

The offences occurred between June and October 2020 and Porter, from Watton, was dismissed by the Norfolk force in November 2020.

The officers are to be sentenced at a time when the conduct of police officers has been thrust into the spotlight following the murder of Sarah Everard in March.

Former Metropolitan Police firearms officer Wayne Couzens was sentenced to a whole life term for the murder of Miss Everard.

He used his warrant card and handcuffs to snatch the 33-year-old marketing executive into his car using Covid lockdown rules to make a false arrest before raping and murdering her.

Ince's misconduct hearing at Wymondham Police HQ in August lasted less than 10 minutes.

Dismissing the officer without notice, Norfolk’s acting chief constable Paul Sanford said: “I find his offending to be despicable.

“By admitting these offences, PC Ince has made his position in the constabulary completely untenable.

“I expect the utmost professionalism and highest personal standards from officers and PC Ince’s conduct does not represent the commitment, dedication and integrity demonstrated by his former colleagues across the force each day.

“There is no place in the organisation for behaviour like this”.

