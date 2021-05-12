'Honour of my life' - Former crime commissioner reflects on time in role

Published: 12:34 PM May 12, 2021

Norfolk's former police and crime commissioner has described serving those in the county as the "honour of my life".

Lorne Green was elected as Norfolk's police and crime commissioner (PCC) in 2016 having previously served as a Canadian diplomat for 30 years.

Mr Green, who had also served as secretary general of the World Nuclear Transport Institute in London for 11 years, stood down from the role before this month's PCC elections.

But ahead of the 75-year-old being formally succeeded by the county's newly elected crime commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie on Thursday (May 13) he has reflected on his tenure.





Mr Green, who spent an extra year in office after last year's elections were cancelled due to coronavirus, said: "It's been the honour of my life to be given the opportunity to represent the men, women and children that live in Norfolk.

"I sought to do it with passion and found it enormously fulfilling."

Mr Green said the first half of his role included ensuring Norfolk had a police force that was "fit to combat the crime prevention and law enforcement challenges of the 21st century".

He said there were now more men and women in uniform on the streets of Norfolk than when he took over and hailed the fact all front-line officers in the county now had body worn video cameras.

Mr Green said when he took up office Norfolk had no drones but now has a "fleet of them that have saved lives".

The former PCC has also sought to "look after the welfare" of Norfolk officers and has been vocal in his support for increased sentences for those who assault emergency workers.





In September last year the government announced the maximum sentence was being doubled to two years for those convicted of assaulting police officers, ambulance workers and firefighters.

Mr Green said the other half of his role was in terms of "the victims and the vulnerable in our midst" and trying to increase support for them which he has found both challenging and fulfilling.

During his time in office Mr Green had been behind controversial proposals to switch control of the fire service from county hall to his office, although the plans were later shelved.

He paid tribute to those supporting him in the PCC office, insisting it had been the "best team" to have worked with.

But Mr Green he insisted he "doesn't look back" and was now focused on the next venture in his life - developing land near his home in West Norfolk into a nature reserve and arboretum.











