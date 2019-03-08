Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'We've got trouble': Son's words to ex-magistrate before pair launched alleged racist attack

PUBLISHED: 15:43 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 23 July 2019

Nigel Stringer is on trial accused of a racist attack against a former tenant. His son has also been charged over the alleged incident. Picture: Ian Burt

Nigel Stringer is on trial accused of a racist attack against a former tenant. His son has also been charged over the alleged incident. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A former Norfolk magistrate accused of attacking and being racially abusive to a tenant who came to his home to collect his belongings told police that he felt "under siege" during the incident.

Boyland Hall in Morningthorpe, home of Nigel Stringer. Mr Stringer has denied launching a racist attack against a former tenant. Picture: Ian BurtBoyland Hall in Morningthorpe, home of Nigel Stringer. Mr Stringer has denied launching a racist attack against a former tenant. Picture: Ian Burt

In a recorded interview following his arrest Nigel Stringer said that after listening to a voicemail from Anthony Munatswa saying: "I'm here to get my stuff" he looked out of a window and saw a car at a gate at the end of his drive.

He described feeling " horrified" at the prospect of Mr Munatswa being at his house and shouted at his wife to come in from the garden and to lock all the doors.

He had then shouted upstairs to his son Rowan: "We've got trouble" and told him to get some weapons.

He said Rowan had replied: "There's four of them dad. I can see them coming" and he had then told his wife to call 999.

He then heard his daughter say: "Dad there's people coming down the drive."

He described his hands shaking as he tried to call the police and said that both he and his daughter were panicking.

"We really were under siege," he told police.

Stringer, 68, and Rowan Stringer, 24, of Boyland Hall, Hempnall Road, Morningthorpe, have denied racially aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm to Mr Munatswa and an alternative charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

You may also want to watch:

They have also denied a charge of racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress towards Mr Munatswa and an offence of battery, which is an alternative to the assault causing actual bodily harm charge.

The court heard that Mr Munatswa went to the Stringer family home near Long Stratton in January last year with three friends to collect his belongings which had been stored by his former landlord Nigel Stringer.

Christopher Paxton QC, prosecuting, said that two weeks before the alleged incident a county court judge had ordered Nigel Stringer to make Mr Munatswa's belongings available for collection within 14 days and had ordered Mr Munatswa to pay Stringer £820.

Mr Munatswa had allegedly tried without success to arrange collection and on January 14 he went to Mr Stringer's with three friends in three cars to collect his possessions.

On the way Mr Munatswa called the police to inform them of what he was doing and had climbed over a gate and walked towards the Stringer house when he was allegedly confronted and attacked by Nigel Stringer and his son with a hammer and hockey stick.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prince of Wales Road closed due to flat fire

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Man booked hotel with friend and secretly filmed her while she took a shower

Steven Bacon leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: STAFF

Review: Flo & Joan at the Auden Theatre, Holt (Holt Festival)

Norwich Playhouse new season - Flo and Joan: Alive on Stage. Photo: supplied by Norwich Playhouse
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists