Tax manager who stole £247,000 has confiscation hearing delayed

PUBLISHED: 12:53 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 04 March 2020

Tim Bash. Photo: Amanda Sandland-Taylor

A tax advisor who stole more than £247,000 has had his hearing to claw back cash adjourned because of missing paperwork.

Tim Bash, 58, took the money over seven years from more than 25 clients while working as a tax manager at Lovewell Blake, in Norwich.

Bash, of Dereham Road, Mattishall, used the money to feed his gambling addiction and was jailed for three years in October, last year.

His case was back at Norwich Crown Court for a confiscation hearing on Wednesday, to try to claw back some of the cash, but the hearing was adjourned until May 14, for further inquiries to be made about bank documents.

Bash did not attend the hearing but his barrister Carys Sayer appeared over a link from Hove Crown Court.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the defence were wanting some further documents from the bank which they say are missing, but he said that the prosecution had served all the documents it had.

Miss Sayer asked that the case be adjourned so further inquiries can be made.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned the case until May 14, for further directions.

