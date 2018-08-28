‘Everyone loved her’ - brother reveals family’s torment after murder of King’s Lynn woman

A brother of murdered Cristina Magda-Calancea has described her family’s pain and suffering following her brutal death.

In a victim personal statement (VPS) Razvan Milea said: “In some ways she was just an ordinary person who lived an ordinary life. She enjoyed watching movies, music and travelling. She was gentle and humorous, strong and independent with a smile from ear to ear.

“My sister has been murdered and we are all suffering.

“Everybody liked Cristina, everywhere she went. She was a warm and friendly person. Everyone loved her, only the other day I was hugged by a colleague who’d heard what had happened. I was left in a highly emotional state.

“I miss her so much, every day, every hour I think about her and I still can’t believe that this has happened, its like a dream which I need to wake up from.”

He went on: “Since Cristina’s murder our parents and I have fallen out. I haven’t spoken with them for six weeks, They think that I should have known Cristina was in some kind of danger. They do accept it was not my fault but it all makes me feel so bad.

“Our father is devastated, all he wanted next in life was for Cristina to have a child. He considered all five of his children like a fist, unbreakable. He says with his little finger missing he can no longer make a strong fist.

“Our mother can’t believe this happened and she doesn’t know how she can go on without Cristina.”

The statement added: “Cristina was the person who kept us all close, here in the UK. She was the bond between us and now she has gone things are very different. There is nobody to hold us all together. This is even more difficult at Christmas time. As Cristina always liked to organise family gatherings. She loved nothing more than having us all together. She would tell us where to go and what to do and buy. We all loved her and listened to her.”

He added: “Cristina was not only the victim of a terrible crime but she was a beautiful daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

“She was not only beautiful on the outside but also on the inside. I have tried to put my thoughts and feelings into words but in reality words can’t begin to describe how much we’re all hurting and how much we miss her every day. We will never ever see her have children and grow old.”