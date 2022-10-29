News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jailed this week: Man who sexually assaulted teen and pub stabber

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:11 PM October 29, 2022
xxX_jailedthisweek_norfolk_oct22

Reece Mason and Simon Ward are among those jailed this week - Credit: Norfolk Police

From a man who groomed and assaulted a teenager to a man who stabbed another in the face, here are some of the people put behind bars in Norfolk and Waveney this week.

Simon Ward

Simon Ward

Simon Ward - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Simon Ward, 36 and of Deneside in Great Yarmouth, was convicted of wounding with intent after stabbing a man in the face.

A man had approached Ward and asked for a cigarette outside a Norwich pub. Ward then slashed him with a two-inch blade resulting in a 5cm laceration on his cheek.

Ward was jailed for six and a half years, to serve two-thirds before becoming eligible for release.

Taking into account his 10 previous convictions for 26 offences including several involving assaults and violence, Judge Andrew Shaw concluded that he met the criteria for ‘dangerousness’.

Reece Mason

Reece Mason from Lowestoft

Reece Mason was jailed after assaulting and grooming a teenager - Credit: Suffolk Police

Reece Mason, 29 and of Marine Parade in Lowestoft, was charged with two counts of sexual assault by touching and meeting a girl under the age of 16 following grooming.

He met a girl in a park, took her phone number and began calling and messaging her. He then approached her again and touched her inappropriately over her clothes.

The judge sentenced him to a custodial term of three years in jail and an extended period on licence of a further four years.

Pavel Kleczaj

Pavel Kleczaj, 38 and of no fixed address, was sent to jail for damaging a police car on the same day he had appeared in court for a separate vandalism offence.

He had damaged the door of estate agent Arnolds Keys in Norwich and then, after appearing at court on October 22, smashed a police car with a bottle of wine and ripped the wing mirror off the car outside Bethel Street police station.

Kleczaj was sentenced to four months imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £730 in compensation to victims.

