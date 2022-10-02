Jailed in Norfolk last month: Two murderers and 'upskirting' teacher

Murderers Jamie Crosbie, left, and Nigel Malt were both jailed this month - Credit: Norfolk Police

Two murderers and a teacher who made indecent images of children were among those jailed in Norfolk last month.

Peter Sanpher

Peter Sanpher, 75 and of Stylman Road in Norwich, admitted making, sharing and possessing indecent images of children after being arrested following an online undercover police operation.

The ex-teacher used photo editing software to create "cut and paste" indecent images of real children from pictures he had downloaded from Facebook.

He was jailed for 27 months, made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and was put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Jurgen Nikoci

Jurgen Nikoci, 26 and of Chrurch Road in Gorleston, was jailed after ERSOU investigators seized cannabis plants worth a potential £520,000 from addresses in Ipswich and Colchester.

He was among those jailed for involvement in a criminal network linked to bringing people into the country illegally to work in industrial-scale cannabis factories.

Nikoci was jailed for one year and eight months for conspiracy to produce class B drugs.

Adrian Duke - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Adrian Duke

Adrian Duke, 34 and of Angel Road in Norwich, assaulted his ex-partner multiple times following the breakdown of their relationship.

On one occasion, he turned up when she was at a friend’s house, pushed her over, dragged her along the floor and kicked her in the stomach before spitting in her face.

The following month, the victim called 999 after he verbally abused her before pushing her, pulling her hair and grabbing her arm.

He was at her home twice to collect property and both times asked her to drop charges against him and when told “no”, Duke assaulted her.

Duke was sentenced to 16 months in prison, a 10-year restraining order and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.

Nigel Malt - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Nigel Malt

Nigel Malt, 45, was given a life sentence after running over and killing his daughter.

Following an argument with his daughter Lauren Malt, 19, he reversed into her, knocking her over, before he ran over her twice.

Having been found guilty in July, he was sentenced to a minimum term of 18 years before he is eligible for parole.

Jonathan Clarke

Jonathan Clarke, 33 and of Dereham Road in Watton, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

He was linked to the supply of kilos of cannabis and cocaine worth thousands of pounds in EncroChat messages uncovered by police officers.

Dominic Thomas for Clarke said his client regretted becoming involved in the drug conspiracy and had done a number of courses while he had been in prison.

He was jailed for six years and four months.

Jamie Crosbie - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Jamie Crosbie

Jamie Crosbie, 48 and of Primrose Crescent in Norwich, was jailed for life after he stabbed a father-of-three following a row.

He stabbed his neighbour, Dean Allsop, 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son Mikey.

Kerryn Kray, who was attacked by Crosbie when she confronted him as he was in the process of attacking Mr Allsop's partner Louise Newell, described Crosbie as a "devil".

He was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years until he is eligible for parole.

Jeffrey Wilson

Jeffrey Wilson, 31 and of Bluebell Way in March, used a pen with a hidden camera to take ‘upskirting’ photos of pupils at schools in Wisbech and Cambridge.

Police searched his home in February after an IP address was linked to viewing indecent images of children online.

Examination of Wilson's devices revealed 45 ‘upskirting’ images taken from April to September 2019 when he worked at the two schools as well as 53,000 indecent images or videos of children.

Wilson admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, three of voyeurism and two of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent.

He was jailed for a year and made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Stuart Moran - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Stuart Moran

Stuart Moran, 49, admitted to a malicious communications offence and of intending to pervert the course of justice by smashing a phone.

He put a message on Facebook featuring pictures of three ex-partners - two of whom already had restraining orders against him - with a clip from a US crime TV show of a hitman putting a dead body in an acid bath.

It said: "Nobody gets away with anything. You've all got an invite - you've just got to pick a date."

Judge Katharine Moore, who described Moran as a "vengeful, grudge-bearing and manipulative individual", said: "This was a death threat and you intended it to be perceived by (the victims) in that way."

Moran was jailed for a total of 20 months.

Callum Green

Callum Green, 20, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, affray, damaging property and having a bladed article.

He had smashed windows in a Yarmouth kebab shop due to being unhappy with the meat in his kebab before later returning with a 30cm knife.

After being arrested he was searched and found to have 17 wraps of crack and four wraps of cocaine.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said the offences had occurred when Green was 18 and came after he had built up a drugs debt that he had been pressured to repay.

He was given a two-year imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

Christy Burke and Dermot Burke - Credit: Cambridge Constabulary

Christy Burke and Dermot Burke

Christy Burke, 38 and of Victoria Road in Wisbech, and Dermot Burke, 69 of Perry Road in Leverington, both admitted to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Dermot Burke also admitted to being in possession of a knife in a public place.

The pair had a dispute with a neighbour over the dustbins before they confronted another neighbour and fought on the ground.

Christy then threatened the neighbours with an imitation gun and later a masked Dermot tried to remove a video doorbell from the neighbour's house with a large knife.

Both men were both jailed for a year and 10 months.

Paul Simper

Paul Simper, 42 and from King's Lynn, plead guilty to having a knife in a public place.

He was seen wandering around Pleasant Court with a large kitchen knife.

The defendant was told that he was being jailed due to his anger management issues, drug dependency and to protect the public.

Simper was given six months in custody - to serve three months before being released on licence.