Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Missing mum with links to Norfolk and toddler son found safe and well

17 January, 2019 - 14:02
A missing mum has been found safe and well, a judge has said Picture: Clara Molden/PA Wire

A missing mum has been found safe and well, a judge has said Picture: Clara Molden/PA Wire

Archant

A toddler and his mother who vanished while embroiled in family court proceedings have been found safe and well, a judge has said.

Mr Justice Keehan had raised the alarm in July at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He had appealed for help finding Eunice Kyerah and her son Joeking, who will celebrate his second birthday in February, and said evidence suggested that the youngster had been “spirited away” amid fears that he would be taken into council care.

Now the judge says Joeking and his mother have been found safe and well.

Mrs Kyerah, who is originally from Ghana, had links to the West Midlands, South Wales and Norfolk, the judge had been told.

Social services bosses at Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council in Oldbury, West Midlands, had welfare responsibilities for Joeking and had begun family court litigation.

Joeking’s case was being analysed at private family court hearings.

Mr Justice Keehan had lifted restrictions preventing Joeking being identified in media reports of the case in the hope that publicity would help find him.

The judge says he will now make deciions about the little’s boy’s future after analysing evidence at further private family court hearings and he has re-imposed reporting restrictions.`

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

TEAM NEWS: Timm Klose could be set for knee surgery; Alex Tettey out for three weeks

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

‘Why should we be shut down?’ - City pub threatened by noise row

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich, which will discover its fate on Monday Photo: Steve Adams

Asda shopper left ‘dazed and confused’ after being knocked to the ground by metal rack

A clothes rail at Asda in Great Yarmouth fell on three people, sparking a 999 response and prompting a council investigation.

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists