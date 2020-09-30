Search

Robbers punch man to the ground and steal scooter, cash and cigarettes

PUBLISHED: 14:37 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 30 September 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which happened in Water Lane in Thetford on Sunday Picture: Google

Archant

Police are hunting two men over a violent robbery.

They say a man in his 20s was walking along Water Lane in Thetford, between 4.30pm and 5pm on Sunday, when he was approached by the pair.

The victim was punched and kicked before falling to the ground. His attackers made off with an E-Scooter, £300 cash and a packet of cigarettes.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or has any information about it to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving along Brandon Road or London Road during the time stated, who may have any dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Alastair Hall on 101 quoting reference number 36/67997/20.

