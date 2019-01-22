Search

Escaped goat was part of famous herd on Cromer cliff-face

22 January, 2019 - 10:47
The goat near the junction of the A149 west of Kelling school and Wood Lane, which runs to Salthouse Heath. Picture: Gemma Wilkinson

The goat near the junction of the A149 west of Kelling school and Wood Lane, which runs to Salthouse Heath. Picture: Gemma Wilkinson

A goat that went AWOL for about 48 hours was one of the famous Bagot herd that spends the summer on a Cromer cliff-face.

The goat was spotted on Sunday afternoon, but has now been found. Photo: Peter RounceThe goat was spotted on Sunday afternoon, but has now been found. Photo: Peter Rounce

Police in north Norfolk responded to reports of an escaped goat “with large horns” on the loose on the A149 in Blakeney and nearby Wiveton on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

PC Jon Parker tweeted yesterday that it had been found.

And a North Norfolk District Council spokesman confirmed today that it was one of the Cromer Bagot goats.

She said: “The nanny goat was separated from the rest of the herd, as it had an infection, and was being treated in isolation. It had ben staying at Salthouse Heath. Somehow it broke through its pen, but it’s back with the rest now.”

The escaped goat was spotted in Wiveton at 10.20pm on Saturday. Photo: PETER ROUNCEThe escaped goat was spotted in Wiveton at 10.20pm on Saturday. Photo: PETER ROUNCE

The goats eat the foliage which overgrows on the cliff-face in the summer. They are now grazing in north Norfolk on their winter break.

