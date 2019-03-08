Fraudster who fled justice is back in court

A Norwich man who was wanted by police for breaching his bail conditions has been brought before Norwich Crown Court.

Keith Watling, 35, from Lone Barn Road, Norwich, had admitted conspiracy to commit fraud but the court heard he had absconded while on bail after he failed to turn up for an earlier hearing at the crown court.

Watling was produced at court on Monday and his barrister Andrew Oliver said that his case could now be joined up with his co-defendant, who is due to be sentenced on September 13.

He said: "He (Watling) has not attended and has been absent from this court."

He said that a pre-sentence report had been ordered for Watling.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case until September 13 and remanded Watling in custody. He said he hoped he could deal with all matters when he appears at that hearing.