Motorist detained for drug offences after police stop
Published: 10:35 AM July 10, 2021
- Credit: Lowestoft Police Facebook
A motorist who was spotted "driving erratically" in Lowestoft has been detained by police.
Lowestoft police officers stopped a vehicle after it had been seen driven around the town on Thursday evening (July 8).
Praising some "great" teamwork, a post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Vehicle seen driving erratically in Lowestoft, stopped by NRT 3 and CID.
"Driver was detained for unauthorised vehicle taking, driving whilst unfit through drugs, possession of cannabis and no insurance."