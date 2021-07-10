News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Live

Motorist detained for drug offences after police stop

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:35 AM July 10, 2021   
The vehicle stopped by police in Lowestoft.

The vehicle stopped by police in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police Facebook

A motorist who was spotted "driving erratically" in Lowestoft has been detained by police.

Lowestoft police officers stopped a vehicle after it had been seen driven around the town on Thursday evening (July 8).

Praising some "great" teamwork, a post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Vehicle seen driving erratically in Lowestoft, stopped by NRT 3 and CID.

"Driver was detained for unauthorised vehicle taking, driving whilst unfit through drugs, possession of cannabis and no insurance."

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Action from Snetterton at the weekend. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Norfolk Live

'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Lyndzi Harding wearing the England-themed body paint design by friend Sarah Patterson

Euro 2020 | Video

Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Sam Moore, pictured with her son Jayden, who got a penalty notice after parking in an adult and chil

Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams Orford Place Norwich

'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon