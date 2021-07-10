Motorist detained for drug offences after police stop

Live

The vehicle stopped by police in Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police Facebook

A motorist who was spotted "driving erratically" in Lowestoft has been detained by police.

Lowestoft police officers stopped a vehicle after it had been seen driven around the town on Thursday evening (July 8).

Praising some "great" teamwork, a post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Vehicle seen driving erratically in Lowestoft, stopped by NRT 3 and CID.

"Driver was detained for unauthorised vehicle taking, driving whilst unfit through drugs, possession of cannabis and no insurance."