Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Gardening machine stolen from building site in Thetford

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:11 PM February 11, 2022
Police officers

Police are appealing for witnesses after a gardening machine was stolen from a building site in Thetford. - Credit: PA

A rotovator has been stolen from a building site in Thetford.

The theft happened between 7pm on Monday, February 7, and 7.30am on Tuesday, February 8 at a site off Croxton Road.

After accessing the building site was gained by cutting a chain link fence, the suspects stole a blue and red Tracmaster rotovator.

Officers would like anyone who may have information about the incident or may have been offered a similar item for sale.

Those with information should contact PC Pete Richeda in Op Solve on 101, quoting crime reference 36/10059/22.

Alternatively, people can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thetford News

