Gardening machine stolen from building site in Thetford
Published: 5:11 PM February 11, 2022
A rotovator has been stolen from a building site in Thetford.
The theft happened between 7pm on Monday, February 7, and 7.30am on Tuesday, February 8 at a site off Croxton Road.
After accessing the building site was gained by cutting a chain link fence, the suspects stole a blue and red Tracmaster rotovator.
Officers would like anyone who may have information about the incident or may have been offered a similar item for sale.
Those with information should contact PC Pete Richeda in Op Solve on 101, quoting crime reference 36/10059/22.
Alternatively, people can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
