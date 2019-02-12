Equestrian equipment stolen during burglary

A large amount of equestrian equipment has been stolen during a burglary in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, on Thursday night.

Some stables in the Chestnut Walk area were broken into between 6pm and 7pm and a number of saddles and tack were taken.

It is believed the offenders parked a vehicle nearby and walked to the stables and officers would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area between the times stated.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact PC Graham Eglan at Dereham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.