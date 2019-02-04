Men wanted by police after Epic assault three months ago
04 February, 2019 - 13:34
Archant
Police are appealing for help to identify two men following an assault in Norwich.
A man aged in his 20s suffered facial injuries after he was assaulted at Epic Studios on Magdalen Street at around 8.35pm on Saturday 10 November 2018.
Officers have now issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following the incident.
Anyone who may recognise the men should contact Matt Taylor at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
