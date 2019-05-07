Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Eight illegal fishermen ordered to pay £4,700 in fines and costs

07 May, 2019 - 23:00
People caught fishing illegally in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire have been ordered to pay more than £4,700 in fines and costs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People caught fishing illegally in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire have been ordered to pay more than £4,700 in fines and costs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

People caught fishing illegally in Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire have been ordered to pay more than £4,700 in fines and costs.

Fines issued during a day of sentencing at Luton Magistrates' Court in March ranged from £265 to £440, while each angler was ordered to pay £127.47 in costs and a victim surcharge of between £30 and £44.

Those appearing before magistrates included:

- Two people caught at Fendicks Fishery in Thetford.

- One person caught at Middle Level, St Germans, Cambridgeshire, and another at Brampton on the River Great Ouse in Cambridgeshire

- Two people caught on the River Ivel at Manor Farm, Sandy, in Cambridgeshire

- One person caught at Loughton Lodge, Bedfordshire, and another at Chestnut Pool at Langford, Bedfordshire

You may also want to watch:

The total amount of fines, court costs and victim surcharges came to £4,726.

The Environment Agency said the majority of offences were identified during routine patrols and partnership patrols.

Environment Agency fisheries team leader Ian Hirst said: "Our Fisheries Enforcement Officers regularly patrol waters across the region.

"During August, September and October 2018, our officers reported nine anglers for fishing offences across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire.

"Those offences were investigated and on March 28, 2019 Luton Magistrates' Court found nine guilty of fishing without a rod licence.

"Our Officers are deemed to be a constable for the purposes of enforcing the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975, or any order or byelaw under it.

"These cases show that anyone found fishing illegally or fails to provide their name and address to an Officer carrying out their duties may face prosecution and a fine.

"The money raised through the sales of rod licences is re-invested and enables us to improve all fisheries including rivers for anglers. Our officers routinely undertake licence checks and we urge anyone with information about illegal fishing activities to contact us."

Illegal fishing should be reported to the Environment Agency's Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

Most Read

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: The hero who persuaded Teemu Pukki to join Norwich City

Teemu Pukki with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Dispersal order in place for Rosary Road following drug dealing reports

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Photo: Archant

Five homes for sale in Norwich perfect for a Premier footballer

Fit for a Premier League footballer? A six bedroom house in Brundall. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists