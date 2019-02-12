Search

Enquiries ongoing to trace suspect who pointed gun in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:56 13 February 2019

Police are still searching for a man who assaulted two people with a weapon near Anglia Square. Picture: ARCHANT

Police are still searching for a man who assaulted two people with a weapon near Anglia Square. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant Norfolk 2018

Enquiries are today ongoing after a man pointed a gun at a group of friends who had to “run for their lives” following the incident at the Norwich shopping centre.

Armed police were sent to respond to the incident, which happened in the Anglia Square area at around 4.30am on Saturday.

A group of friends were walking home when they were approached by a man who is alleged to have pulled out a gun and assaulted two of the group.

Norfolk police confirmed that “given the nature” of the incident armed officers were deployed to the area at 4.35am, but that the weapon involved was believed to be a BB gun.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were unable to locate any suspects and fire arms officers were stood down shortly after 6am”

A force spokesman said today (Wednesday, February 13) that “enquiries are on-going” into the incident.

Information to Norwich CID on 101.

