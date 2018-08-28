Search

Enquiries ongoing into Thorpe St Andrew houseboat burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:46 15 January 2019

River Green at Thorpe St Andrew, where police were called to reports of a houseboat burglary. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Investigations are continuing following a houseboat burglary in Thorpe St Andrew.

A man was arrested and led away in handcuffs following a suspected houseboat burglary near River Green in Thorpe St Andrew.

Officers had been forced to access the scene via marshland and woods to make the arrest following the drama in the early hours of Wednesday, August 29 last year.

A police spokesman said the suspect was released from policy custody and remains under investigation for the offence.

Enquiries are ongoing.

As previously reported, houseboat owner Hadrian Smith had been in London for Notting Hill Carnival but arrived back at his home to find his property in disarray.

Mr Smith’s food had been eaten, his toilet used without flushing, his possessions taken, and his photographs thrown in the River Yare, where he is moored.

