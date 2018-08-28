Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Enquiries ongoing into aggravated burglary where man tied up in Norfolk home

PUBLISHED: 18:02 15 January 2019

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Archant

Police say enquiries are ongoing after a man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home and stole a “large” amount of money.

It is believed the victim had been specifically targeted in the aggravated burglary which happened between 8.45pm and 9pm on Monday, December 3 at the home in School Lane, Little Melton.

They tied up the man, assaulted him and demanded money.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, managed to free himself and went to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm.

The offenders made off from the address with a large quantity of cash.

A police spokesman said enquiries into the incident were “ongoing”.

Following the incident, Detective Sergeant Mike Cox said: “We are currently trying to establish the exact circumstances around this incident but we do believe it to be a targeted attack.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Will ‘lovely Spam, wonderful Spam’ be Brexit Britain’s dish of choice?

We asked the people of Norwich if they were stockpiling Spam in the case of a no deal Brexit. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Tearoom announces closure ‘with deep sadness’

Piano Tearoom at Ketteringham Hall has closed. Photo: Courtesy of Piano Tearoom

Body pulled from river confirmed as missing man

Balys Zemaitis, who is missing, from Thetford. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists