Enquiries ongoing into aggravated burglary where man tied up in Norfolk home

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer. Archant

Police say enquiries are ongoing after a man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home and stole a “large” amount of money.

It is believed the victim had been specifically targeted in the aggravated burglary which happened between 8.45pm and 9pm on Monday, December 3 at the home in School Lane, Little Melton.

They tied up the man, assaulted him and demanded money.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, managed to free himself and went to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm.

The offenders made off from the address with a large quantity of cash.

A police spokesman said enquiries into the incident were “ongoing”.

Following the incident, Detective Sergeant Mike Cox said: “We are currently trying to establish the exact circumstances around this incident but we do believe it to be a targeted attack.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.