Man released from hospital after Norwich stabbing
- Credit: Archant
A man has been released from hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a city stabbing.
The 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital after the stabbing in Sleaford Green, Norwich.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man has since been "discharged from hospital and [is] recovering at home".
Enquiries continue into the incident which happened at about 3pm on April 21.
Three teenagers arrested in connection with the stabbing have since been released with no further action to be taken against them.
A fourth person arrested following the stabbing, a man in his 30s, is "currently under investigation while police enquiries continue".
One of the three teenagers, a 17-year-old, appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court on April 23.
He was charged with possession of Class A and B drugs and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.