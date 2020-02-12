Man caught carrying knives on estate released under investigation

A man caught carrying two knives and banging on windows on a Norwich estate has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Witnesses described hearing what they thought were two men fighting and shouting near to homes in Southalls Way, Norwich on Sunday, January 26.

Initially one policeman was trying to deal with the situation but was later backed up by several more officers after the suspect ran off after refusing to co-operate.

A man in his 30s and from Norwich was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, assault, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon after he was found with two knives.

He was initially detained under the Mental Health Act following the incident.

But a police spokesman said the man has since been released while enquiries continue.