Enquiries continue into death of man after fight near Norfolk pub
- Credit: Submitted
A man arrested following the death of a man who died from severe head injuries after a fight near a Norfolk pub has had his bail extended while enquiries continue.
Officers were called to Station Road, close to the Suffield Arms in Thorpe Market, following reports of an altercation involving two men.
Dale Jackson, 58, sustained serious head injuries following the incident, which happened shortly before 6pm on Friday, September 17.
The father of two from Cromer was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died in hospital six days later.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man "has had his bail extended to December 17 while further enquiries take place".
Last month Mr Jackson's father Roger, 82, said the death of his son was a “terrible tragedy” and that he and his family were still trying to come to terms with what had happened.
