Enquiries ongoing after double arson attack at family home

Police at the scene of an arson attack at Wolsey Terrace on Banham Road, in Beccles. - Credit: Reece Hanson

Enquiries are ongoing after a family home was pelted with bottles of flammable liquid.

The home, at Wolsey Terrace on Banham Road, Beccles, was targeted twice in a double attack in March.

A bottle filled with an unknown flammable liquid was thrown at the door at 11.50pm on March 18.

The front door mat was damaged, although the fire did not take hold.

At 7pm on March 21, a similar incident was reported to Suffolk Police at the same house.

No damage was caused in the second attack.

At the time, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police urged people living in the area to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

This week, they confirmed enquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the attacks is urged to contact Lowestoft CID on 101, or email information to EastCID@suffolk.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/16556/22.