Three men and a woman rebailed following attack on two police officers

PUBLISHED: 05:00 12 October 2020

Watton High Street. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Investigations are continuing after two police officers were injured in Watton.

The officers were left with minor injuries following an incident in the High Street at around 10pm on Saturday, September 5.

Four people were subsequently arrested, including a 26-year-old man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assault on an emergency worker and a 25-year-old man on suspicion of an assault on an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs.

Also arrested was a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and criminal damage and a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of two assaults on emergency workers and obstructing a police officer.

All four were questioned by police following the incident.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said that all four suspects had sinced been re-bailed until November 20 this year while further enquiries into the incident continue.

