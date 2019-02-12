Enquiries continue after woman, 88, mugged in street in Norwich

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:47 13 February 2019

Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. PIC: Adrian Judd.

Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. PIC: Adrian Judd.

Enquiries are continuing after an 88-year-old woman was mugged in a Norwich street.

The victim, and her 84-year-old friend, were walking back to their care home, through an alley, which leads to Golden Dog Lane, when they were attacked.

It happened at about 6pm on Monday, November 12 last year, when a man grabbed her handbag, containing her purse.

The woman tried to hang on to her bag and hit the man with her walking stick, but was knocked to the ground.

The man then fled via Colegate car park.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the man arrested following the incident, who was in his late teens, “remains under investigation and enquiries continue”.

Following the attack the victim, who did not want to be named, said she was determined not to let it stop her from going out.

