Man given fixed penalty notice after city fight involving 10 people

A man has been given a fixed penalty notice after he admitted disorderly behaviour following a fight involving 10 people in Norwich.

Officers were called to the city centre street near its junction with Magdalen Close at about 11pm on Thursday, July 23 following reports of a fight involving several men.

One person was assaulted and suffered minor injuries as a result of the Magdalen Street brawl.

Ten men, eight in their 20s, one in his late teens and another in his 40s, were arrested and subsequently released on bail.

A police spokesman has confirmed a man in his 20s has been interviewed about the incident and admitted disorderly behaviour.

He has been given a fixed penalty notice but “enquiries remain ongoing”.

Police previously said that nine people arrested in connection with the incident were “released without charge”.

