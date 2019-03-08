Enjoy but stay safe - police warning ahead of Sundown music festival

Sundown Festival Credit: Ryan Dinham/Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency contact@ryandinham.co.uk www.ryandinham.co.uk

As some of the music industry's biggest chart acts head to the Sundown Festival at the Norfolk Showground this weekend, police are calling on revellers to make their own personal safety number one.

Around 40,000 people are expected to visit the festival and police are encouraging people to have a great time and to feel reassured that police patrols will be in place as a precautionary measure.

Chief Inspector Nathan Clark said: "We will provide police patrols outside the Norfolk Showground. Whilst Norfolk is a safe county, this additional policing is about providing a visible reassurance to the public and being ready to respond.

"Security guidance will be issued by the event organisers and I would encourage the public to adhere to this advice and be aware that you may be subject to searches. Please arrive with plenty of time to allow for extra checks to take place and to ensure you get access to the venue in good time.

"My advice to those camping is to only bring items that are essential and think about security of valuable items, particularly mobile phones.

"This is a great event and we hope everyone has a very enjoyable experience. We urge individuals to remain vigilant and if you have any concerns, please approach one of our officers or event stewards who are always happy to help."

As well as festival-goers protecting themselves from theft, they are also being reminded to know their limits when it comes to drinking alcohol and are warned about the dangers of taking illegal substances.

Chief Insp Clark added: "I would also like to remind festival-goers that it is an offence to supply psychoactive substances or to have them within your possession.

"People will be searched on entry to the site and anyone found in possession of illegal drugs or psychoactive substances will be removed from the festival and may face police action."

A traffic management plan will be in place for the roads around the festival site however those driving to and from the event should expect delays at peak times.

Those who do not follow travel advice posted on the website and attempt to park on verges/car parks surrounding the showground site will be at risk of receiving a Traffic Offence Order.