Fraudsters claim to be able to half victims' energy bills to steal cash

Scammers are taking advantage of the cost of living crisis to steal cash and personal details - Credit: PA

Scammers are taking advantage of the cost of living crisis by claiming they can half victims' energy bills in cold calls.

Norfolk Trading Standards says it has received reports of people being offered a cut price deal over the phone, with one example seeing an offer of a £50 electricity meter top-up for a £25 cash payment.

The call then sees scammers ask questions about targets' homes and for their personal information including their age, which is then used to steal cash and their identity.

Trading Standards advice is to be "very wary" of any approach made in a telephone cold call, and to never give or confirm any personal or financial details.

It also said people should not agree to someone visiting their home if approached in this manner.

Norfolk folk are asked to report the scam to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.