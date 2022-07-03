News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Fraudsters claim to be able to half victims' energy bills to steal cash

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:00 AM July 3, 2022
Embargoed to 0001 Monday July 6 File photo dated 19/11/14 of a man using a mobile phone as people a

Scammers are taking advantage of the cost of living crisis to steal cash and personal details - Credit: PA

Scammers are taking advantage of the cost of living crisis by claiming they can half victims' energy bills in cold calls.

Norfolk Trading Standards says it has received reports of people being offered a cut price deal over the phone, with one example seeing an offer of a £50 electricity meter top-up for a £25 cash payment.

The call then sees scammers ask questions about targets' homes and for their personal information including their age, which is then used to steal cash and their identity.

Trading Standards advice is to be "very wary" of any approach made in a telephone cold call, and to never give or confirm any personal or financial details.

It also said people should not agree to someone visiting their home if approached in this manner.

Norfolk folk are asked to report the scam to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Lauren Malt

Murder jury hears how 'angry' father ran over teenage daughter

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A view of Brancaster beach and golf club, from the top of Mill Hill. Picture: Ian Burt

Most desirable places to live in Norfolk according to estate agents

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Malt

Screams of daughter run over by her dad heard by murder jury

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Marie Pearce is one of the attendees hoping to get her money back.

Festival-goers 'in the dark' over refunds following cancellation

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon