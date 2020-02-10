Do you know these men police want to speak to about counterfeit cash?
10 February, 2020 - 13:48
Norfolk Constabulary
Do you know these two men? Police would like to speak to them about counterfeit cash.
Officers have released CCTV images of two men they are trying to trace in connection with the use of counterfeit cash in Emneth.
It follows an incident at a video games and accessories' shop in Gaultree Square, at about 2.20pm on Friday, January 17, when a customer paid for goods using a fake Scottish £50 note.
Anyone who recognises the men should call PC Richard Allen at Downham Market police station on 101.
