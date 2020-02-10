Search

Advanced search

Do you know these men police want to speak to about counterfeit cash?

10 February, 2020 - 13:48
Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the use of counterfeit cash in Emneth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the use of counterfeit cash in Emneth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Do you know these two men? Police would like to speak to them about counterfeit cash.

Officers have released CCTV images of two men they are trying to trace in connection with the use of counterfeit cash in Emneth.

It follows an incident at a video games and accessories' shop in Gaultree Square, at about 2.20pm on Friday, January 17, when a customer paid for goods using a fake Scottish £50 note.

Anyone who recognises the men should call PC Richard Allen at Downham Market police station on 101.

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains – how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains – how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Son witnessed horror lorry crash that killed his dad

Debroy Summers died on the A149 near Knights Hill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Guesthouses dropping like flies because of Airbnb’: Hotelier puts business up for sale

Andrea and Daren Squires. Pic: submitted

Storm Ciara: Thousands of homes still without power as storm’s impact continues

Thousands of Norfolk households are still without power following Storm Ciara Photo: UK Power Networks.

Anger as councillors get ready to increase their allowances again

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.
Drive 24