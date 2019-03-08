Convicted robber assaults two prison officers while on remand

Emmanuel Onzi, 21, had been on remand at Wayland Prison near Thetford when the fracas happened.

A man serving a five year sentence for robbery has appeared in court for assaulting two prison officers.

Emmanuel Onzi, 21, had been on remand at Wayland Prison near Thetford when the fracas happened. Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard that Onzi had been asked to return to his cell but refused so was escorted back by three prison staff.

Denise Holland, prosecuting, said “a number of punches were thrown” towards one of the officers who was trying to get the prisoner back into his cell.

She said Onzi struck the officer in the side of the head while another member of staff was struck on the lip by the defendant.

It resulted in a minor cut to his lip while the other victim suffered a sore head as a result of the blows he was dealt.

Onzi, who received a five year sentence for robbery at Ipswich Crown Court in January last year, was convicted of these two assault by beating charges in his absence.

Dave Foulkes, mitigating, said the defendant did not come to court when the case was listed for trial and accepts being convicted of the offences in May last year in his absence.

Onzi, of HMP Norwich, was sentenced to four weeks in custody for each of the assaults which will run concurrently to his existing sentence.

He was also ordered to pay £50 to each of the prison officers he assaulted.

There was no order for costs given his lack of means.