Clerk who stole £120,000 from charity given more time to repay cash

Published: 1:29 PM February 19, 2021

Emma Greeno has been given more time to pay back cash - Credit: Archant

A clerk who defrauded more than £120,000 from a charity helping those in need in a Norfolk village has been given more time to pay back cash she stole.

Emma Greeno, 44, worked for the Pentney Charity Trust in King's Lynn, when she withdrew a number of payments over a seven year period from 2011 to 2018 from the charity's bank account.

Greeno, of Westfields, Narborough, was jailed for two years and six months in September, last year, after she admitted fraud by abuse of position and was ordered to pay back £123,828 to the charity.

Greeno was given three months to pay the cash back at a further hearing in November.

But at a hearing on Friday, Greeno was granted more time to find the cash after her case came back before Norwich Crown Court.

Recorder Guy Ayers agreed for Greeno to be given a further three months for her to pay the money back.

Under the order made by the court, Greeno faces a further 15 months imprisonment if she fails to pay the cash back.

The order also states that the cash clawed back will be paid as compensation to the charity, which was the victim of her fraud.

Officers from Norfolk police worked alongside the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit's (ERSOU) financial investigation team on the case and following the last hearing welcomed the fact that all the cash would get repaid.

Financial investigation manager Andy Gould said: "This particularly heartless case saw Greeno actively defraud the charity she worked for, entirely in the knowledge that by doing so she would be hampering the charity's efforts to help the most vulnerable.

"This result will ensure the charity is reimbursed and will be able to carry out its excellent community work."

Speaking after the case, a Pentney Charity spokesman commented: "The charity has been able to carry on its day to day work in supporting those in need in the village of Pentney and although certain projects within the village had to wait for the support the charity had promised, these have now all been honoured."