Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

A woman who slammed Prince Philip after he caused a collision in which she was injured could lose her driving licence.

Mum-of-two Emma Fairweather, 46, was a passenger in a Kia car which was involved in a collision with the Duke of Edinburgh's Land Rover on the A149 at Babingley, near King's Lynn, on January 17.

She suffered a broken wrist, while Prince Philip was uninjured in the crash, in which his car overturned.

Fairweather was critical of the Duke for failing to apologise immediately after the crash. She said the 97-year-old Royal should be prosecuted if found to be at fault for the collision, which happened as he pulled out of a side road onto the main A149.

Today court papers revealed Fairweather, whose address was given as High Street, Heacham, faces two charges of failing to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

It is alleged she failed to provide information to police on October 3 and October 21.

Both matters relate to the identity of the person driving a VW Golf, who is alleged to have committed an offence.

Either carries a maximum of six penalty points, meaning if convicted of both, Fairweather could receive 12 points and lose her licence.

She did not attend King's Lynn magistrates court for a closed hearing today and both matters were adjourned until April 30.

The address given on court papers was an empty house. A neighbour said Fairweather had lived at the address but had moved out in September.

Fairweather branded the Prince insensitive after he was pictured driving a new Land Rover without wearing a seatbelt, days after the crash.

She later received a personal letter of apology from the Duke, who voluntarily surrendered his driving licence to police.

He said he was dazzled by the low sun as he pulled out onto the busy main road.

Prince Philip also wrote to the 28-year-old driver of the Kia Ellie Townsend, who suffered cuts to her knees in the crash. A nine-month-old boy who was a rear seat passenger was uninjured.