Emergency services called after man has liquid sprayed in face

The emergency services attended Eckersley Drive in Fakenham after reports that a man had liquid thrown in his face. PIC: Denise Bradley Archant

Police and the fire service were called after reports that a man had liquid sprayed in his face, however the substance turned out to be water.

Three fire appliances attended Eckersley Drive in Fakenham along with police to test whether the sprayed liquid was corrosive.

Tests were carried out into the substance but it was found not to be dangerous.

The police were called shortly after 11am and fire crews from Fakenham, King's Lynn and Wells arrived on the scene not long after to assist police.

Inquiries are ongoing.