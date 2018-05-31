Emergency services called after suspicious package found
PUBLISHED: 18:26 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 27 April 2020
Emergency services are currently on scene after a “suspicious package” was found at a Norfolk industrial estate.
Police are currently on scene at Oldmeadow Road, King’s Lynn, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, following reports of a suspicious package being found.
It is thought the package was discovered at about 4.15pm on Monday (April 27).
The building has been evacuated and a 100 metre cordon put in place as a precaution.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have been contacted and will be attending the scene to assess the package.
More to follow.
