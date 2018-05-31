Search

Advanced search

Emergency services called after suspicious package found

PUBLISHED: 18:26 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 27 April 2020

Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn. Picture by: Matthew Usher.

Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn. Picture by: Matthew Usher.

Archant © 2011; 01603 772434

Emergency services are currently on scene after a “suspicious package” was found at a Norfolk industrial estate.

Police are currently on scene at Oldmeadow Road, King’s Lynn, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, following reports of a suspicious package being found.

It is thought the package was discovered at about 4.15pm on Monday (April 27).

The building has been evacuated and a 100 metre cordon put in place as a precaution.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have been contacted and will be attending the scene to assess the package.

More to follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Garage owner ‘in limbo’ over new homes bid wants business to carry on

P&H Motorcycles is facing having to move after more than 35 years. Pic: P&H Motorcycles.

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Special tribute planned for well-loved Norfolk lorry driver

David Wheeler with his wife Jean. Picture: Andrew Brasier

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Garage owner ‘in limbo’ over new homes bid wants business to carry on

P&H Motorcycles is facing having to move after more than 35 years. Pic: P&H Motorcycles.

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Special tribute planned for well-loved Norfolk lorry driver

David Wheeler with his wife Jean. Picture: Andrew Brasier

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: 12 furloughing need-to-knows for employees and firms

Martin Lewis (inset) gives his 12 furloughing need-to-knows. Picture: Gettyy/Money Saving Expert

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Five more deaths brings Norfolk total to 242

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley

Advice to shops on how to safely reopen after lockdown

Norwich in the lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man hospitalised with head injury after assault at train station

Lowestoft Train Station. Picture: NICK BUTCHER
Drive 24