Emergency services called after suspicious package found

Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn. Picture by: Matthew Usher. Archant © 2011; 01603 772434

Emergency services are currently on scene after a “suspicious package” was found at a Norfolk industrial estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are currently on scene at Oldmeadow Road, King’s Lynn, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, following reports of a suspicious package being found.

It is thought the package was discovered at about 4.15pm on Monday (April 27).

The building has been evacuated and a 100 metre cordon put in place as a precaution.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have been contacted and will be attending the scene to assess the package.

More to follow.