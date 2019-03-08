Company offers £1,000 reward after emergency response quad bike stolen

An ambulance quad bike, which helps emergency responders has been stolen from a house in Hockering. Picture: Jason Gooderson Archant

An ambulance quad bike which helps emergency responders has been stolen from a house in mid Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An ambulance quad bike, which helps emergency responders has been stolen from a house in Hockering. Picture: Jason Gooderson An ambulance quad bike, which helps emergency responders has been stolen from a house in Hockering. Picture: Jason Gooderson

The quad, which belongs to Team J Medical Services, was stolen from Heath Road, Hockering, near Dereham, between 8am and 2.45pm on Thursday, July 4.

The company which offers private ambulance hire, donor transport and event first aid, realised the £10,000 bike was stolen when they went to respond to an incident.

Jason Gooderson, senior emergency medical technician and the owner of the quad said: "The bike was surrounded by ambulances so you wouldn't have been able to see it from the road.

"The person who took it lifted up panels from my neighbour's fence and must have broken the chain and pushed it away.

An ambulance quad bike, which helps emergency responders has been stolen from a house in Hockering. Picture: Jason Gooderson An ambulance quad bike, which helps emergency responders has been stolen from a house in Hockering. Picture: Jason Gooderson

"We don't suspect any members of our staff."

You may also want to watch:

The quad is marked up with emergency colours and has blue lights around the handle.

It also has a large compartment behind the driver's seat for emergency equipment.

An ambulance quad bike, which helps emergency responders has been stolen from a house in Hockering. Picture: Jason Gooderson An ambulance quad bike, which helps emergency responders has been stolen from a house in Hockering. Picture: Jason Gooderson

Mr Gooderson said: "Anybody could use the vehicle to get into places where they normally couldn't like a hospital, which would not be good.

"We have got motocross calendar events coming up, all of which have paid a deposit and expect us to be there.

"I am so disappointed because on the amount of charity work we do with the quadbike, It also helps us reach people when other emergency vehicles can't, it saves lives."

The company are offering a £1,000 reward for anybody with information that leads to the recovery of the quadbike.

Anybody with any information should call Mr Gooderson on 07548 287066 or contact police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 36-45739-19.