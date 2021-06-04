Scene sealed off after serious sexual assault on girl, 16

Published: 1:01 PM June 4, 2021

The sexual assault happened in Ely Way, Thetford, on Thursday night. - Credit: Google

An area of Thetford has been sealed off by police after a 16-year-old girl was attacked and seriously sexually assaulted.

It happened on Thursday in Ely Way, Thetford, shortly after 11.30pm.

Police said the victim was approached by an unknown man before he sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as black, of slim build, approximately 6ft, aged in his late teens or early 20s, with black hair. He is believed to have been wearing black clothing.

The area has been sealed off by police while they carry out their investigation.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information concerning it, to come forward.

Contact Det Insp Robin Windsor-Waite on 101 quoting incident 564 of June 3, 2021.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.