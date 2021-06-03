Man punched in face and loses wing mirror in road rage attack

Published: 12:48 PM June 3, 2021

A 20-year-old man was punched in the face while stopped at traffic lights after an aborted manoeuver enraged the passenger of a fellow motorist.

It happened between 11.30am and 11.45am on Thursday, May 20, in Ellough Road, Beccles.

The victim, driving a black Ford Fiesta, had initially tried to overtake a van but pulled back, before it stopped and a passenger attempted to get out.

The 20-year-old drove away but later stopped at traffic lights, when the van caught up to them and the passenger again got out.

Described as a white man, aged between 25 and 30, of broad build with tattoos on his arm and with short hair and a beard, the passenger kicked the wing mirror off the Ford Fiesta before grabbing and punching the victim through an open window.

He is believed to have got out of an Iveco van.

The victim was left with bruising to his face after the assault.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash-cam recordings, saw the two vehicles driving in the area at the time or has knowledge of the incident and who committed it should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/28196/21.