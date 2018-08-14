Cannabis dealer spared jail after court hears she works as a gardener for Norwich City Council

Published: 1:31 AM August 14, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A cannabis dealer who claimed she was just a 'custodian' of the drugs has escaped prison after a court heard she now works as a gardener for Norwich City Council.

Elisha Carr, 25, was found with almost 2kg of cannabis and £920 when police searched her address at William Mear Gardens in Norwich on August 7 last year.

'Police attended after being called suggesting there were drugs within the address,' said Mark Roochove, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday. 'A search was undertaken of the property and 1.988kg of cannabis was recovered.

'There were scales, bags and a small amount of cocaine also discovered. A mobile phone was seized and analysed, and there are text messages consistent with the supply of cannabis.'

Danielle O'Donovan, mitigating, said Carr had attended her first probation appointment with a 'black eye' - retribution for losing the drugs.

'She had lost a great deal of drugs belonging to another, and that was effectively punishment for losing the drugs,' said Ms O'Donovan. 'That supports the proposition she was a custodian. When police seized the drugs they were lost to the real owner.

'She hopes that one act of revenge will be sufficient for it not to happen again. She accepts her responsibility and expresses deep and heartfelt remorse.'

She added Carr had planned to go to a festival and was a habitual cocaine user at the time, but was 'running into difficulty financing that cocaine'.

'When she sought to secure more cocaine, she was offered this opportunity to store some drugs for a period of time in order to get her cocaine for free,' she said. 'Rather stupidly, she took up that offer.'

She said since arrest Carr had not been taking cocaine, adding: 'She is in full time work for Norwich City Council as a gardener. She works on roundabouts and the homes of vulnerable people in sheltered accommodation.'

Carr admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of cocaine.

Judge Stephen Holt gave her eight months prison suspended for 18 months, 100 hours of unpaid work, a drug rehabilitation requirement and 30 days' work with probation.

'Anybody who is involved in the supply of drugs is also involved in inflicting misery on the community,' he said.