Trail of blood left on tables and floor of cafe after break in

Cafe 11A was opened by Chris and Amy Widdowfield in January 2020.

Police are examining a trail of blood left by a would-be burglar after they smashed their way into a cafe.

The front entrance of Cafe 11a is temporarily boarded up because of the break-in. PHOTO: Cafe 11a The front entrance of Cafe 11a is temporarily boarded up because of the break-in. PHOTO: Cafe 11a

The tables and floor of Cafe Eleven A, in Lowestoft, were left trailed with blood after a trespasser smashed its front door with a brick.

Nothing was stolen.

Chris Widdowfield, director of the cafe, confirmed it is still open for business.

He said: “We are open today up and running as usual this weekend, we have just had to slow down things a bit.

“The person who broke in didn’t steal anything but left a trail of blood and forensics have taken samples and police were on the scene quickly and are now investigating.

“Because the blood was left behind I’m hoping police will easily be able to find the person responsible.”

Nothing was stolen from the cafe and the business is open as usual with a fully stocked counter this weekend and into next week.