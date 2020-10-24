Search

Advanced search

Trail of blood left on tables and floor of cafe after break in

PUBLISHED: 15:08 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 24 October 2020

Cafe 11A was opened by Chris and Amy Widdowfield in January 2020. PHOTO: Chris Widdowfield

Cafe 11A was opened by Chris and Amy Widdowfield in January 2020. PHOTO: Chris Widdowfield

Archant

Police are examining a trail of blood left by a would-be burglar after they smashed their way into a cafe.

The front entrance of Cafe 11a is temporarily boarded up because of the break-in. PHOTO: Cafe 11aThe front entrance of Cafe 11a is temporarily boarded up because of the break-in. PHOTO: Cafe 11a

The tables and floor of Cafe Eleven A, in Lowestoft, were left trailed with blood after a trespasser smashed its front door with a brick.

Nothing was stolen.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Widdowfield, director of the cafe, confirmed it is still open for business.

He said: “We are open today up and running as usual this weekend, we have just had to slow down things a bit.

“The person who broke in didn’t steal anything but left a trail of blood and forensics have taken samples and police were on the scene quickly and are now investigating.

“Because the blood was left behind I’m hoping police will easily be able to find the person responsible.”

Nothing was stolen from the cafe and the business is open as usual with a fully stocked counter this weekend and into next week.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s like whoever built it was drunk’ - Family tell of new home horror after finding more than 50 snags

Rebecca Chrystal and David Mount, with their son Joseph Mount with a few of the snags found around their new home. Photo: Rebecca Chrystal

How we won fight to name cathedral fraudster

Rene Mugenzi claimed his life would be under threat if it was revealed that he lived in Norwich, yet he posted public photos on Facebook of his life in Norwich. Photo: Facebook/Rene Mugenzi

MATCHDAY LIVE: City take on Wycombe in pursuit of third win on the spin

Norwich City are back in Championship action at Carrow Road this afternoon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Kind of hilarious’ - Royal Mail blunder leaves parcels trapped in back of van

Royal Mail customers were left waiting for their parcels after a driver mistakenly locked them in the back of a van. Archive picture of a Royal Mail van. Picture; James Bass

Criminals more likely to be punished for bike thefts than rape as charges plummet

Charge rates for rape in Norfolk and Suffolk have fallen to just 2pc of all cases reported. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto