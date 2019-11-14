Councillor due in court charged with election fraud

David Pope is due in court accused of election fraud. Picture: Archant © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A councillor is due in court today accused of election fraud.

West Norfolk councillor David Pope was charged over allocations of false signatures on nomination papers for the May 2019 elections.

He is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court today.

Pope of Upwell, near Wisbech, stood as an independent and won the Upwell and Delph ward with 758 votes.

Next were Independent Colin Rose, with 589 votes, Conservative Bill Smith (463) and Conservative Matt Gingell (425).

For the previous 17 years, he had represented the Conservative Party on the council.

He resigned down from the council last month.

A by-election to fill the seat will be held on December 12.