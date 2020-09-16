Couple in court charged with murder of baby daughter

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The parents of a three-month-old girl who died from a severe head injury could stand trial next year after they were charged with her murder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eleanor Easey was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital on December 18 last year after the baby became unresponsive at her home in Morton on the Hill, near Lenwade.

She was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but died on December 20. A post mortem examination established she died from a severe head injury while she was also malnourished and had numerous historic fractures.

Christopher Easey, 30, and Carly Easey, 35, have both been charged with her murder. The couple, of Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Wednesday (September 16) for a short preliminary hearing.

A potential trial date was pencilled in for March 8 next year.

A plea and trial preparation (PTPH) was set for October 13.