Elderly woman chases robber after bag is stolen in Anglia Square

An elderly woman was a victim of a robbery at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. Archant Norfolk 2018

An elderly woman was helped by at least three people after a man stole her bag during a robbery in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An 88-year-old woman (R) was mugged near her home in Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali An 88-year-old woman (R) was mugged near her home in Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali

The robbery happened at around 4.40pm on Thursday November 15 when the woman had her bag stolen by a man in Anglia Square in the city.

The victim chased the suspect and was helped by at least two men and a woman. The handbag was found after the suspect dropped it and fled the scene.

It comes after an 88-year-old woman was robbed by a man as she walked through an alleyway in the city.

MORE: 88-year-old woman describes horrifying moment she is knocked to the ground in mugging ordeal

It happened on Monday November 12 at around 6pm when the woman was walking with a friend through the alleyway which leads to Golden Dog Lane as they returned to their care home following a day out in Great Yarmouth.

The pair were approached by a man who grabbed the victim’s handbag, which contained her purse, before he fled the scene through Colegate car park.

The woman fell to the ground as she tried to hold onto the bag, and sustained minor injuries.

T/Det Con Bob Walker-Hall of Norwich CID said: “I am really keen to trace the victim and the people who assisted her in the second incident as part of this investigation.

“These robberies must have been very frightening for the elderly women involved and I urge anyone with information concerning them to contact police.”

The victim of the first robbery, who did not want to be named, said she is determined not to let it stop her from going out. Instead, it has given her the courage to carry on as normal.

“I won’t let that beat me,” she said. “I have got to this age, they can’t stop me now. “I am angry, it’s a good thing it wasn’t one of those frail old people but I was livid.”

• Witnesses should contact T/Det Con Walker-Hall on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.