Search

Advanced search

Elderly woman chases robber after bag is stolen in Anglia Square

PUBLISHED: 11:55 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:55 20 November 2018

An elderly woman was a victim of a robbery at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

An elderly woman was a victim of a robbery at Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Archant Norfolk 2018

An elderly woman was helped by at least three people after a man stole her bag during a robbery in Norwich.

An 88-year-old woman (R) was mugged near her home in Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Picture: Taz AliAn 88-year-old woman (R) was mugged near her home in Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali

The robbery happened at around 4.40pm on Thursday November 15 when the woman had her bag stolen by a man in Anglia Square in the city.

The victim chased the suspect and was helped by at least two men and a woman. The handbag was found after the suspect dropped it and fled the scene.

It comes after an 88-year-old woman was robbed by a man as she walked through an alleyway in the city.

MORE: 88-year-old woman describes horrifying moment she is knocked to the ground in mugging ordeal

It happened on Monday November 12 at around 6pm when the woman was walking with a friend through the alleyway which leads to Golden Dog Lane as they returned to their care home following a day out in Great Yarmouth.

The pair were approached by a man who grabbed the victim’s handbag, which contained her purse, before he fled the scene through Colegate car park.

The woman fell to the ground as she tried to hold onto the bag, and sustained minor injuries.

T/Det Con Bob Walker-Hall of Norwich CID said: “I am really keen to trace the victim and the people who assisted her in the second incident as part of this investigation.

“These robberies must have been very frightening for the elderly women involved and I urge anyone with information concerning them to contact police.”

The victim of the first robbery, who did not want to be named, said she is determined not to let it stop her from going out. Instead, it has given her the courage to carry on as normal.

“I won’t let that beat me,” she said. “I have got to this age, they can’t stop me now. “I am angry, it’s a good thing it wasn’t one of those frail old people but I was livid.”

• Witnesses should contact T/Det Con Walker-Hall on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

When is Stir-Up Sunday 2018 and what’s the best Christmas pudding recipe?

Christmas pudding Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New escape room could be open in Norwich city centre by Christmas

Alasdair Willett outside the escape room at Norwich Guildhall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast