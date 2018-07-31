News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Forensics tent put up as police probe death of elderly woman in Norwich

Luke Powell

Published: 12:09 PM July 31, 2018    Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
Theobald Road incident. Picture: Archant

A police forensics tent has been pitched on a residential Norwich street following the death of an elderly woman who was found collapsed.

Theobald Road incident. Picture: Archant

Officers were called to Theobald Road in the Old Lakenham area of the city at 10.20am today (July 31) to help the ambulance service.

Norfolk Police said she was found collapsed and died a short time later.

A cordon has been put in place at the scene of the incident and officers are making initial enquiries.

Theobald Road incident. Picture: Archant

Forensics teams and paramedics remain in the area this afternoon.

Meanwhile, police officers could be seen making door-to-door enquiries along Theobald Road at about midday.

People living near to the scene of the incident said the area is usually quiet.

Frances Hale, 52, said: 'We don't normally have anything like this down here.

'I saw the police van pull up this morning and the ambulance, but I have no idea what happened.'

Alvin Studd, 72, of Theobald Road, added: 'It is normally very quiet down this estate and neighbours keep themselves to themselves.'

Traffic is blocked from accessing part of Theobald Road, between its junction with Astell Road and around 20m past its junction with Sandy Lane.

• Updates to follow

