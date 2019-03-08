Elderly woman suffered broken hip after being knocked over as she waited for bus in Norwich

An elderly woman who was waiting at a bus stop suffered a broken hip after being knocked to the floor.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month.

The elderly woman was waiting at a bus stop near Morrisons on Albion Way at around 1.25pm on Wednesday, May 15 when she was knocked to the floor.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man who they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Dave Block at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.