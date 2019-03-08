Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Elderly woman suffered broken hip after being knocked over as she waited for bus in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:23 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 17 June 2019

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

An elderly woman who was waiting at a bus stop suffered a broken hip after being knocked to the floor.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month.

You may also want to watch:

The elderly woman was waiting at a bus stop near Morrisons on Albion Way at around 1.25pm on Wednesday, May 15 when she was knocked to the floor.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man who they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Dave Block at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

A window was smashed at the Royal Mail enquiry office. Picture: David Bale

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for north Norfolk

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

A window was smashed at the Royal Mail enquiry office. Picture: David Bale

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for north Norfolk

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police investigate death of two people on the same road

A woman's body was found at a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Plans to replace sports pitch with car park approved

The newly refurbished Wymondham Leisure Centre which has been officially reopened. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists