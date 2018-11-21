Warning issued after elderly victims are ‘scammed out of large quantities of cash’

A warning has been issues after two elderly people were scammed. Picture: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

The residents, from Southwold, received phone calls from someone claiming to be from Essex Police and said that their bank accounts have been “compromised” and they needed to give the caller their bank details and PIN numbers.

The victims were persuaded to hand over, to an unidentified individual who called at their home addresses, large sums of cash they had been told to withdraw along with their bank cards.

The accounts have then been accessed and used to make purchases.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Never provide your PIN number to anybody. It’s not required by anyone apart form yourself.

“If you know of somebody receiving a telephone call purporting to be from Police, asking them about their bank accounts, please telephone 101 or 999 if it’s actually happening and especially if arrangements have been made to collect cash / bank cards from an address.”