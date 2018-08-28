Warning issued after elderly victims are scammed out of four figure sums of cash

Two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a large amount of money after a phone call from someone pretending to be the police.

The warning comes after two OAPs have been “scammed” out of a four figure sums after phone calls from someone pretending to be police.

An elderly female from Lowestoft received a call on Monday, November 12 from someone claiming to be from Colchester Police.

They informed her that someone had used her account and asked her to withdraw a three figure sum of money from her bank.

The male on the phone arranged for someone to collect the cash from her property while she was still on the phone, and was told not to inform her family or friend of the incident for at least 48 hours.

A further incident was reported on November 17, in Southwold with a suspect pretending to be a police officer from Essex.

They told the elderly female that she had been scammed and she needed to withdraw a four figure sum of money and transfer it between accounts.

PC Amy Yeldham from Lowestoft police urged for residents to be vigilant to this scam, she said: “We’re urging members of the public, particularly the elderly who are primarily being targeted, to be vigilant to cold calls made on the telephone.

“Genuine police officers or staff would never approach residents and ask for cash withdrawals to be made or for people to purchase items on their behalf.

“I would ask people with vulnerable relatives, friends or neighbours to make sure they are aware of this type of scam.”

Officers from Suffolk police have given this advice:

• Never give out personal information about your bank account to anybody over the phone.

• If someone calls claiming to be a police officer, ask for their identification number and police force. Hang up and call 101 using a different phone. If you can’t use a different phone, wait at least five minutes before calling back. A genuine police officer will not mind waiting while you check.

• Police and banks will never ask you to give out personal details such as account numbers or PIN numbers.

• If you have given out information which could compromise your bank account security in any way, call your bank to cancel your cards as soon as possible.

• Never hand over money to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere.

Anyone with concerns about scam calls should contact Suffolk Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress. Alternatively, contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.