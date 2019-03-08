Elderly couple trapped after car flips on roof
PUBLISHED: 16:10 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 29 May 2019
An elderly couple were trapped after their car flipped into its roof at a village property.
The Fire and Rescue Service were called to Worlingham, near Beccles following reports a car flipped onto its roof at a private property on Hillside Avenue near Lowestoft Road.
A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service, said: "There was one vehicle on its roof at a private property and two casualties were trapped.
"They were released by the fire service and handed over to ambulance staff," they said.
Appliances from Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft South attended the incident at 2.22pm.
A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance responded to reports of an accident involving a single car in Worlingham shortly before 2.30 today. We treated two people and remain at the scene."
The current condition of the man and the woman is not known.
