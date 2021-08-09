News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man had cannabis in loft worth nearly £30k

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 2:55 PM August 9, 2021   
£8,000 worth of cannabis was seized by police. Picture: Herts Police.

Eidmantas Dervinis grew cannabis in the loft of his home in King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

A man was found with cannabis on drying racks in his loft with a street value of up to £29,000. 

Eidmantas Dervinis, 54, had harvested the cannabis plants and was drying it ready for use, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Caroline Moonan, prosecuting, said police raided the King's Lynn address of Dervinis on February 1, this year, and noticed a strong smell of cannabis.

She said when police went in the loft they found empty pots which had been used for growing  the cannabis plants.

She said there was drying racks with a large amount of cannabis and there was also a tub of cannabis and some scales.

She said the street value of the cannabis seized was between £21,750 to £29,000.

Ms Moonan said when interviewed Dervinis said it was his first attempt at growing the drug and claimed he had intended it to be for personal use,. However the court heard he now accepted that this was not the case.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
  2. 2 'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'
  3. 3 'Absolute nightmare' - Spate of smashed car windows in town
  1. 4 New 'quirky' coffee business big hit on town's seafront
  2. 5 Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices
  3. 6 Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week
  4. 7 Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist on Great Yarmouth seafront
  5. 8 People cut from car as crash closes A-road
  6. 9 Look to the skies! Aircraft that can be seen over Norfolk
  7. 10 WATCH: Basking shark spotted off Norfolk coast

Dervinis, of Milton Avenue, King's Lynn, who had the help of a Lithuanian interpreter in court, admitted producing cannabis and was jailed  two years, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work. and pay £300 towards costs.

Jason Stevens, defending, said Dervinis came to the UK in 2015 and had been working hard and had a settled life with his partner.

"He has now spoilt his record of being in the UK."

He said Dervinis started growing the cannabis for his own personal use : "He had no idea as to what the level of success he would have."

He said Dervinis had been using cannabis at the time, but since his arrest had stopped: "He has abstained from cannabis now."

Mr Stevens said if Dervinis was given immediate custody it would impact on his partner.

"He is the main breadwinner."

Sentencing him, Judge Alice Robinson said Dervinis had been involved in production of a substantial quantity of cannabis.

"It is accepted that you were expecting a significant financial advantage by growing this quantity of cannabis as well as to supply yourself."

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Sarah Hussain

person
South Beach Road, Hunstanton

Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Damage caused by drink driver Adomas Margencolas who ploughed into parked cars in a lay-by on the A11 last year. 

Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Lord Charles Townshend, 8th Marquess Townshend, with his dog Bob at Raynham Hall

The Queen | Special Report

Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land

Joel Adams

person